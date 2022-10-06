Ewart Shadoff opens with 64 for 2-shot lead on LPGA Tour

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff has played 245 times on the LPGA Tour without winning and can only hope this is the week that drought ends. The 34-year-old from England made four straight birdies late in her round. That carried her to a 64 and a two-shot lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ruixin Liu and Alison Lee were at 66. The group another shot behind includes Atthaya Thitikul. She’s the 19-year-old Thai who is on the cusp of reaching No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. Thitikul won in Arkansas and was fourth last week in Texas.

