France ski world blasts Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — The French ski federation, mayors from mountain resorts and ski instructors have lashed out at the decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia. They say the decision goes against “what is desirable for the planet.” They say they have been “left flabbergasted” by the plan to host the competition “in a place naturally poor in precipitation and water.” Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom. The Olympic Council of Asia picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena.

