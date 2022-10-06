Last-place A’s miss the playoffs for a second straight year

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay made a point to stay the course with a positive spirit in his first season managing the Oakland Athletics, setting an example for his young club by keeping his cool even as the losses piled up month after month. Even before starting the lockout-delayed season, the A’s had traded away two sluggers named Matt — Chapman and Olson — ace Chris Bassitt and lefty starter Sean Manaea, who joined former A’s manager Bob Melvin in San Diego. The A’s finished 60-102 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year following three consecutive berths and 2020 AL West title.

