Idaho Falls

Driver charged with DUI in crash killing 6 people

A van is hit by a pickup killing 6 people inside and injuring others on May 18, 2024.
today at 5:21 PM
Published 5:28 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCPA News Release) -  Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal moved to amend the criminal complaint against Luis Garcia-Diaz who has been charged with 6 counts of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash on U.S. 20 on May 18, 2024. 

The amendment to the complaint is based on additional evidence received through the Idaho State Police investigation which indicates the defendant was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. 

Luis Garcia-Diaz Courtesy: Bonneville County Jail

While the amendment would not change the charge, it would provide for a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, potentially on each count. 

“The original charges were based on evidence collected at the scene, but a blood alcohol level has now been established by evidence received by the State Police through the service of search warrants,” Prosecutor Neal explained. 

Garcia-Diaz is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Bonneville County court on June 7, 2024. 

