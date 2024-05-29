National Park Service shares how to have a safe and successful trip

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Busy season for the National Parks is here, and the National Park Service is trying to help people plan ahead and enjoy summer travel. So whether you are planning a trip to Yellowstone, or to Grand Teton National Park the Parks Service wants us to be ready to enjoy our next adventure.

"There are so many different types of experiences and trips out there that visitors can try out. from a nice scenic drive and a picnic and a quick stop to the visitor center to a multi-day trip to several outdoor parks. Lots of hiking, lots of biking, all these types of parks experiences are valid," Cynthia Hernandez a Public Affairs specalist for the National Parks Service said.

At each park they are reminding visitors about the dangers of Wildlife, but in our region they are starting a new social media campaign called "Don't Pet the Fluffy Cows" a reminder to not go near the Bison.

"We want to make sure that visitors keep a safe distance away from wildlife. This may vary from park to park based on the type of wildlife there, that exist. Don't startle the wildlife," Hernandez said.

In Grand Teton National Park they are reminding us that the weather in higher elevations isn't always stable.

"We can start out as a really beautiful and sunny day. Can pivot quickly with a quick afternoon thunderstorm that has rain and sleet. And so being prepared for your day of bringing some extra layers in a rain jacket can be really helpful and useful for you," Jennifer Newton a Social Scientist for Grand Teton National Park said.

They are also reminding us to stay hydrated at the higher elevations.

"Just be prepared and go slowly and bring plenty of water. If you plan to do a hike, even if it's a small hike within Grand Teton, as our valley sits over 6000 ft elevation," Newton said.