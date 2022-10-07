Bateman, Hill ruled out for Ravens against Cincinnati

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Sunday night’s game against Cincinnati. The Ravens ruled Bateman out Friday because of a foot injury. Baltimore will also be without running back Justice Hill, linebacker Justin Houston and guard Ben Cleveland. Tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari was a full participant at practice Friday, and so was running back J.K. Dobbins. With Bateman out, Devin Duvernay figures to be Lamar Jackson’s top target this weekend along with tight end Mark Andrews.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.