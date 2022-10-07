Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos have lost three starters in four days. Left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a right leg injury and cornerback Ronald Darby tore an ACL in the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Their injuries came just days after the Broncos lost leading rusher Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The injuries come on the heels of leading receiver Tim Patrick’s torn ACL in August. The Broncos stumbled into their quasi-bye week at 2-3 with their back-to-back defeats. They visit the Chargers on Oct. 17.

