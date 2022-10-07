DeGrom follows Scherzer, Mets on verge of getting aced out

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets find themselves on the verge of getting aced out. Max Scherzer gave up four home runs in a 7-1 opening loss to San Diego, and now Jacob deGrom starts against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Game 2, trying to extend a postseason run that could get extinguished less than 30 hours after it began. Owners of five Cy Young Awards, Scherzer and deGrom combine to earn $70 million, more than four entire big league teams. Mets fans, belief boosted by owner Steven Cohen’s billions, had visions of a first title in 36 years.

