Falcons’ Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week. Pitts is the second starter on offense to be ruled out this week. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve Monday. Patterson had what coach Arthur Smith described as a minor knee procedure and will miss at least four games. Rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are expected to be Atlanta’s top running backs against the Buccaneers.

