Interim Beasley 1st interviewed in Rangers managerial search

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Interim manager Tony Beasley is the first candidate to be interviewed in the Texas Rangers’ managerial search. General manager Chris Young said he hopes to wrap up the process in three to four weeks. Beasley will be the only internal candidate for the job, but Young didn’t say who else or how many other people would be interviewed. The Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Aug. 15, two days before president of baseball operations and former GM Jon Daniels was also let go. Texas was already well on its way to a sixth consecutive losing season, and finished 68-94.

