Jets’ Duane Brown says he feels ‘good to go’ vs. Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR. Coach Robert Saleh says Brown would be a game-time decision. But Brown says he’s good to go. The Jets need to activate Brown from IR by 4 p.m. Saturday to clear him to play against the Dolphins.

