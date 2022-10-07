Kluivert nets first goal for Valencia in 2-1 win at Osasuna

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Justin Kluivert has scored his first goal for Valencia to help Gennaro Gattuso’s side win 2-1 at nine-man Osasuna in the Spanish league. Kluivert was making his first start since joining Valencia from Roma on loan. He scored in the 28th minute from a pass by Edinson Cavani. Kluivert is the son of former Valencia and Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert. Both Cavani and Osasuna forward Chimy Ávila missed penalties and three players were sent off in the testy contest. Osasuna lost Unai García and Ruben Peña to direct red cards. Mouctar Diakhaby scored Valencia’s second goal and saw a second yellow card apparently for inappropriate language after being substituted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.