Lyon still in trouble after draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon has ended a four-game losing streak but blew the lead against promoted Toulouse in a 1-1 draw in the French league. The result did not relieve the pressure on Lyon coach Peter Bosz. He was booed by the fans when the stadium announcer read his name before kickoff. Lyon remained in seventh place, eight points outside the top three spots. Lyon took the lead in the second minute with a deflected shot from Brazilian winger Tete. It was his fifth league goal. Toulouse substitute Rafael Ratao capitalized on some poor defending from the hosts to level in the 67th by beating goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from close range. Lyon supporters loudly jeered their team after the final whistle.

