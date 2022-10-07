Ricardo Pepi scores 2 for Groningen, has 4 goals in 3 games

Ricardo Pepi scored twice for Groningen during a 3-2 loss at Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivisie, giving the American forward four goals in his last three matches. Pepi put the hosts ahead with a penalty kick in the 14th minute and Pepi tied the score 2-2 in the 76th with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot. Pepi, who is from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. He has three goals in 12 international appearances.

By The Associated Press

