Saints’ Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says he expects Andy Dalton to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. Dalton made his first start for New Orleans in last week’s 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London because of back and ankle injuries hampering season-opening starter Jameis Winston. Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown without an interception. The Saints also have ruled out defensive end Payton Turner with a chest injury and safety P.J. Williams with a quadriceps injury.