Swiatek made to fight by qualifier to reach Ostrava semis

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova have fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals in the Czech Republic. No. 1-ranked Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4. Krejcikova was the only Czech of three in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks in straight sets. Swiatek will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova. Former French Open champ Krejcikova has lined up Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Rybakina beat former Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova 7-6, 6-4 in their first career meeting.

