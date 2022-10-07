Tune throws 2 TD passes late, Houston stuns Memphis 33-32

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes inside the final two minutes as Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points to stun Memphis 33-32. Tune tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive to pull Houston to 32-26 with 1:17 to play. Houston took possession following the ensuing onside kick. Tune and Carter connected six plays later for the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play. Seth Henigan completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards for Memphis. Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) has its last two games against Memphis (4-2, 2-1).

