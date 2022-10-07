FIFA won’t sanction Indonesia over fatal crush, Widodo says

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says the country won’t face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a deadly crush. Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of the U-20 World Cup next year. He said Indonesian government has agreed to take collaborative measures with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to improve stadium safety to prevent another tragedy. Widodo has previously said locked gates contributed to the disaster. FIFA’s security protocols recommend against tear gas and locked gates, but they don’t apply to domestic games.

