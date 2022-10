NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa has been suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1. The league says the 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend LGBTQ allyship training through Athlete Ally. Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season.

