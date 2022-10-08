Backup QB takes over after Kansas’ Daniels injured vs TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean took over at quarterback to start the second half for Kansas after Jalon Daniels left the 19th-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU with an apparent injury to his right shoulder. Daniels was hurt as Jamoi Hodge sacked him with 41 seconds left in the first half. He was on the sideline in street clothes in the second half with his right arm in a sling. Bean threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the Jayhawks’ 38-31 loss.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.