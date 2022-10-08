Ball St. takes slugfest in 1-point win over C. Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Carson Steele ran for 124 yards on 28 carries and Ben VonGunten’s 22-yard field with 12:14 remaining carried Ball State past Central Michigan 17-16. The Cardinals’ defense forced Central Michigan to punt on its next two possessions and a turnover on downs to end it. Ball State took its first lead when Sydney Houston scooped up a fumble and ran it in from 4 yards for a 14-10 lead. Daniel Richardson threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Carlos Carriere with 2:07 left in the third to give the Chippewas a 16-14 lead after the failed extra-point attempt.

