Bennett, Louis lead Liberty to 42-24 victory over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Johnathan Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Shedro Louis had three short touchdown runs to power Liberty to a 42-24 victory over Massachusetts. Dae Dae Hunter and Louis scored on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Bennett connected with Michael Bollinger for a 4-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left to give Liberty (5-1) a 21-10 halftime lead in a battle between independent programs. Louis scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards to increase the Flames’ lead to 35-10 after three quarters. Bennett teamed up with Demario Douglas for a 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

