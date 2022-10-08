Bill Foley attends Bournemouth game amid takeover talks

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — American businessman Bill Foley attended Bournemouth’s Premier League game against Leicester amid reports that he is close to completing a takeover of the club. The Las Vegas-based billionaire already owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise. He is set to pay around 120 million pounds ($133 million) to buy Bournemouth from current owner Maxim Demin, according to multiple British media reports. Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the second-tier Championship last season and has the smallest stadium in the English top flight, with a capacity of just 11,364.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.