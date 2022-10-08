Chacarra leads by 5 strokes after 2 rounds of LIV event

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra birdied three of his first five holes and eagled his sixth on the way to a 9-under 63 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. The Spanish player was one of the co-leaders after the first round. He has a 36-hole total of 16-under 128 on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok. There was a four-way tie for second. First-round co-leader Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim, Harold Varner III and Patrick Reed were at 11-under.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.