Chargers elevate Bertolet, Bandy from practice squad

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Taylor Bertolet and receiver Michael Bandy have been elevated from the practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week after Dustin Hopkins suffered a right quadriceps injury. Hopkins is listed as questionable on the injury report. He did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision. Bandy was elevated after Keenan Allen was ruled out for fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

