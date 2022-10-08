Dawson, Appel help Valparaiso roar past Presbyterian, 41-21

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for two touchdowns, including a 60-yard sprint for the final score of the game, and Valparaiso scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to down Presbyterian, 41-21. Tyler Wesley ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third to stake the Blue Hose to a 21-14 lead at intermission, but the Valparaiso defense allowed just 108 rushing yards, turned a second-half interception into the tying touchdown and stopped Presbyterian on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter.

