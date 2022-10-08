DeLaurent leads SE Missouri State past Tennessee Tech 34-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw three touchdown passes — two of them to Ryan Flournoy — to spark Southeast Missouri State to a 34-20 victory over Tennessee Tech. DeLaurent’s touchdown passes spanned the second and third quarters and helped Southeast Missouri State (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) turn a 13-all tie into a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter. Jeremiah Oatsvall connected with Davin Dyal for a 7-yard score to pull Tennessee Tech (1-4, 0-2) even at 13 with 2:44 remaining in the first half. DeLaurent needed five plays to regain the lead for the Redhawks, tossing a 12-yard scoring strike to Flourney with 1:03 left.

