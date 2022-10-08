DeMorat throws for 4 TDs, 499 yards in Fordham’s 40-28 win

BETHLEHEM, Penn. (AP) — FCS passing leader Tim DeMorat threw for 499 yards and four touchdowns and Fordham overcame Lehigh in the second half for a 40-28 victory. DeMorat was 26 of 37 in going over 11,000 yards in his career. His single-game high is 503 yards, which came in a loss to Ohio this season. MJ Wright had 226 of those receiving yards Saturday — a career high for the senior — on just four catches, including two touchdowns. Lehigh opened the game with 89-yard kickoff return by Jalen Burbage.

