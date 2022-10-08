Game between No. 14 NC State-FSU delayed by lighting issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The kickoff of the Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State was delayed slightly because of a pregame problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights. The game was set to kick off around 8:10 p.m. But as the sun went down, the stadium lights in Carter-Finley Stadium remained off with only ribbon and scoreboard lights offering any illumination of the dimly lit field. The school said the game wouldn’t start for 47 minutes once the lights come on. The game started only a few minutes beyond its scheduled TV kickoff time.

