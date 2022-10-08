Grainger helps send Georgia Southern past Georgia St.

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for a pair of touchdowns and Tucker Gregg ran for two scores and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 41-33. The Panthers built a pair of 17-point leads at 27-10 and 34-17 before Georgia Southern closed to within four when Kyle Vantrease threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Khaleb Hood with 7:29 left in the third quarter. Five minutes later, Vantrease threw a 24-yard touchdown to Amare Jones and the extra-point was blocked to reduce the deficit to 34-30. The Panthers countered, and Tucker Gregg’s 33-yard scoring run sealed it.

