Guice, Green score defensive TDs, Tennessee St. gets 1st win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mack Guice and Josh Green scored defensive touchdowns to help Tennessee State blow the game open in the second quarter and the Tigers went on to defeat Bethune-Cookman 41-17. Guice scooped a fumble by Bethune-Cookman punter Benjamin Lennon and returned it for a touchdown. Soon after, Green intercepted a pass and returned it for another score to highlight Tennessee State’s 31-point first half. Leading 34-17 early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers made a fourth-down stop at their own 2-yard line, then drove 98 yards in 10 plays with Draylen Ellis’s 27-yard touchdown run putting the game out of reach.

