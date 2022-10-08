Hooker, No. 8 Tennessee too much for No. 25 LSU, 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and No. 8 Tennessee punished No. 25 LSU for its mistakes and risk-taking in a resounding 40-13 victory over the Tigers. The Volunteers’ 5-0 start is their best since 2016. Hooker passed for 239 yards. He had scoring passes of 45 and 14 yards to Jalin Hyatt. The fleet-footed QB also accounted for 56 of Tennessee’s 264 yards on the ground. Bru McCoy caught seven passes for 140 yards. Tennessee sacked Daniels five times with defensive lineman Byron Young accounted with half of that total.

