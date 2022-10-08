Kane nets winner as Tottenham ends tough week with victory

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Harry Kane’s instinctive goal was enough to help Tottenham end a difficult week with a 1-0 victory at Brighton in the English Premier League. Tottenham dedicated the win to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died this week at the age of 61. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris walked over to the away fans after the final whistle holding up a team shirt with “Gian Piero” on the back. Kane reacted quickly to get his head onto a whipped cross from Son Heung-min in the 22nd minute and steer the ball in. Kane has eight league goals in nine matches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.