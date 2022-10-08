Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and says he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson tells The Associated Press he’s spoken to both team owner Rick Hendrick and vice chairman Jeff Gordon about his desire, and Hendrick’s only caveat was that Larson not run the Indy 500 this season. If he does land a ride, though, Larson said he’d run “The Double” and compete in both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson also want to run The Double next season.

