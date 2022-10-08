Louisville backup Domann leads Cards past Virginia, 34-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores. Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and ran for one for the Cavaliers, but also killed their early momentum when he fumbled the ball away at the Louisville 18. He later threw two interceptions.

