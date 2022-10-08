10-man PSG extends lead of Ligue 1 to 3 points

PARIS (AP) — Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain has extended its lead of the French league to three points and stayed undefeated after drawing with Reims 0-0. The defending champion was short-handed from the 41st minute after Sergio Ramos was sent off for dissent. PSG looked disjointed and pedestrian after making five changes to the side that drew with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. Neymar, Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi were reserves while Lionel Messi was rested after a calf knock. Dimitri Payet’s milestone goal couldn’t stop Marseille losing its unbeaten record in the French league to lowly Ajaccio by 2-1. The French playmaker notched his 100th league goal with the opener from the penalty spot. But Ajaccio ruined Payet’s party. The team was in last place at kickoff and rose to 18th.

