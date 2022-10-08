No. 6 USC defense clamps down, beats Washington State 30-14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes to Mario Williams and No. 6 Southern California shut out Washington State in the second half of a 30-14 victory. Travis Dye rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, who stayed unbeaten under coach Lincoln Riley. USC hadn’t started a season since 2006, near the height of Pete Carroll’s era of powerhouse teams. Cameron Ward passed for 172 yards and hit Robert Ferrel and Nakia Watson for touchdowns for the Cougars, who remained winless at the Coliseum since 2013.

