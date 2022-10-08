Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 for a sweep of their two NHL regular-season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice after serving a penalty with 7:47 to go in the second period. Niederreiter tied the game at 1-all with his first goal. The two games in Prague were part of the 2022 NHL Global Series as the league returned to Europe for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

