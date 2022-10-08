Princeton stuffs Lafayette in commanding 23-2 win

EASTON, PA (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw for 290 yards, Ryan Butler scored twice and Princeton stymied Lafayette 23-2. After the two teams punted on their opening drives, the Tigers sealed the win with three consecutive touchdown drives. Butler scored on runs of 8 and 1 yard and Niko Vangarelli scored from the 1. On the point-after attempt following Butler’s second score, the Leopards’ Byron Johnson registered a defensive safety returning the blocked PAT for Lafayette’s only points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.