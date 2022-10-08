Purdue holds off penalty-prone Maryland 31-29

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, and Purdue held on for a 31-29 victory over Maryland when a penalty wiped out the Terrapins’ tying 2-point conversion with 35 seconds left. The two teams went scoreless in the second half until a wild finish that included four touchdowns in the final 7:47. Maryland appeared to have tied it when Taulia Tagovailoa found Rakim Jarrett in the corner of the end zone for a 2-point conversion in the final minute, but offensive lineman Delmar Glaze was flagged for an ineligible man downfield penalty. Tagovailoa threw incomplete on the next attempt.

