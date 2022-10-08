Rahm takes 1-shot lead as 3rd Spanish Open title in sight

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm has taken a one-shot lead of the Spanish Open after carding 6-under 65 in the third round in Madrid. No. 6-ranked Rahm entered the day two shots back. But he turned that around after hitting six birdies in an error-free round at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Rahm won the Spanish Open in 2018 and 2019. A third title would tie him with Seve Ballesteros for the tournament record. Min Woo Lee of Australia is Rahm’s closest chaser. Rahm says, “I didn’t do anything special, I just played consistent golf.”

