Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance TD midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14. MarShawn Lloyd added a 2-yard touchdown run on the Gamecocks’ first snap right after Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the opening play. That quickly seized momentum against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who began with freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback in place of injured Will Levis, who wore a protective on his left foot.

