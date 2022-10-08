Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0

DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns beat Oklahoma 49-0. It was the most lopsided loss ever for the 3-3 Sooners, who have their first three-game losing streak since 1998. Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the 4-2 Longhorns. Evers was back back after missing three games with a collarbone injury. The Sooners had only 39 yards passing and 195 overall without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who warmed up but didn’t play a week after a concussion against TCU.

