Suggs has sprained knee capsule and bone bruise, Magic say

Jalen Suggs has a sprained left knee capsule and bone bruise. He collided Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith during the Magic-Mavericks preseason game Friday night. Orlando announced the results of Suggs’ MRI on Saturday, saying his return to play “will depend on how he responds to treatment.” The No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft out of Gonzaga missed 34 games last season because of thumb and ankle injuries, but finished his rookie year averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists.

