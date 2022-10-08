Tiafoe and Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals. Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season. Fritz spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week. He rallied Friday in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

