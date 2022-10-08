Walker replaces injured Rodríguez on Mets’ wild-card roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker has replaced injured reliever Joely Rodríguez on the New York Mets’ wild-card series roster ahead of Game 2 against the San Diego Padres. With the Mets facing elimination in the best-of-three playoff, Major League Baseball announced it had approved the move. Rodríguez was sidelined by a shoulder issue and won’t be eligible to return unless the Mets reach the NL Championship Series. The left-hander was 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 55 appearances this season. He did not pitch in Friday night’s 7-1 loss to San Diego in the series opener at Citi Field. Walker, a regular starter, was initially left off the series roster after throwing 81 pitches Tuesday against Washington. The move leaves the Mets with one left-hander in the bullpen: David Peterson.

