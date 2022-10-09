Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have issues, lots of them. Cleveland’s many problems were exposed in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Cade York missed a field goal with 11 seconds left as the Browns fell to 2-3 and despite having the lead in the fourth quarter of every game. Cleveland’s defense was gashed for 238 yards rushing by the Chargers, who came into the game ranked last in the league. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a costly interception in the end zone with 2:44 left when the Browns only needed a field goal to take the lead.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.