Cowell lifts San Jose into 2-2 draw with Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders. Cowell’s game-tying goal came in the 75th minute for the Earthquakes. Miguel Trauco had an assist on the goal. Jeremy Ebobisse had San Jose’s other goal, early in the first half. Nicolás Lodeiro scored both goals for the Sounders. He gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the first minute and his second score put the Sounders up 2-1 early in the second half.