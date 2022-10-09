Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of his career

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League. The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United’s 2-1 win. It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He netted 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting. Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.

