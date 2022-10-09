Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors’ first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan made a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. Davis shot 9 for 18 for the Lakers, who won without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in the lineup. Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Ryan added 20 on 6-for-9 shooting from outside the arc. Poole led the Warriors with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, and added six assists.

